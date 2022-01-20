26 Shrimp Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight
Whether you're in the mood for pasta, tacos, salad or casserole, this mix of recipes has something tasty in store for you. Each dinner is low in calories and high in fiber—a combination that can help you lose weight and stay satisfied. Recipes like our Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo and Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema combine tender shrimp with fresh veggies and delicious grains for a meal you'll want to make again and again.
Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo
In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.
Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema
These healthy Southwestern cauliflower rice bowls, topped with black beans, corn and smoky chipotle shrimp, get a cool-down from homemade avocado crema and take just 30 minutes to make.
Quick Shrimp Puttanesca
Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.
Shrimp Poke
Not a fan of raw fish? No problem--this poke (pronounced poke-ay) recipe substitutes cooked peeled shrimp instead. This fast, veggie-loaded dish includes seasoned brown rice for a hearty boost of fiber.
Garlicky Pasta with Grilled Shrimp & Asparagus
This grilled garlic-shrimp pasta with asparagus is a great way to have a fancy dinner on the table in minutes, and it's perfect for any night of the week.
Creamy One-Pot Penne Primavera with Shrimp
Just as its name suggests, you only need one pot to make this satisfying pasta dish featuring fresh spinach, red bell pepper and broccoli, along with a generous portion of shrimp. To make the light, creamy sauce, residual pasta water is cleverly combined with Parmesan cheese.
One-Pot Lemon Asparagus Pasta with Shrimp
This quick one-pot shrimp and pasta dinner is cooked with asparagus in a lemony sauce. Feta cheese sprinkled over the top adds another savory layer, but feel free to skip it and add additional fresh herbs and a lemon slice instead.
Grilled Shrimp Tostadas
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.
Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp
Angel hair pasta is paired with shrimp and a savory sauce with garlic, white wine and lemon. This simple dish is light, quick and easy to whip up on a busy weeknight.
Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta
The corkscrew-shaped rotini pasta and broccoli florets do such a great job of holding the cream cheese sauce in this easy shrimp-and-broccoli pasta.
Gochugaru Shrimp & Black Rice Bowls
This shrimp rice bowl gets its kick from fiery gochugaru—Korean-style red pepper flakes. Don't let that carrot-pickling liquid go to waste! We stir it into the cooked rice in these bowls to really bump up the flavor.
Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad
Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.
Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls
We like the chewy bite and large size of pearl couscous (sometimes labeled Israeli couscous) for the base of these bowls.
Shaved Artichoke Salad with Shrimp
Venice was built on saltwater marshes in the 6th century, and many local crops like the city's Sant'Erasmo artichokes, have a delicate taste of the sea. For this healthy salad artichokes are sliced thin--a great use for a mandolin if you have one--and served raw. When paired with the sweet-salty shrimp the combo evokes the flavors of the lagoon. For tender and tasty results, buy the smallest, freshest artichokes you can find.
Curried Shrimp with Cauliflower and Chickpeas
In this delicious main dish, cauliflower is slow-cooked with curry powder and aromatic vegetables, and shrimp and chickpeas are added in towards the end of the cooking time. Served over brown basmati rice and sprinkled with cilantro and peanuts, this dish will get a thumbs up from anyone eating it!
Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame
The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.
Smoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta
Make your sauce and pasta all at once with this fast weeknight pasta dinner recipe. By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Crema
Avocado cuts some of the sour cream in our quick crema loaded with cilantro, for a healthier taco sauce that takes these shrimp tacos to the next level. Shrimp cook up super-fast, making them the ultimate taco filling for a fast weeknight dinner that's also impressive and delicious enough for a weekend dinner party.
Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls
These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.
Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing
We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.
Slow-Cooker Shrimp & Chorizo Paella
Paella is an iconic Spanish dish made with rice, seasonings and various meats or seafood, depending on the paella type. Our slow-cooker paella recipe features shrimp, brown rice, turmeric, a host of vegetables and Spanish chorizo--not to be confused with Mexican chorizo, which isn't dried or cured like the Spanish variety.
Slow-Cooker Shrimp Vindaloo
This delicious dump-and-go, Indian-inspired curry comes together in a snap. The rich tomato sauce nicely coats the vegetables and slow-cooker shrimp, and the garam masala (Indian curry seasoning) and paprika amp up the spice. Serve this one-dish meal with naan, crushed red pepper flakes and thinly slice the lemon wedges, if desired.
Roasted Tomato Gazpacho with Shrimp
Traditional gazpacho is made with raw tomatoes and is a delicious cold soup for warm weather. In this recipe, we've tweaked it a bit, by roasting the tomatoes first, blending the roasted vegetables with some crusty country bread to thicken it, and serving it with chilled shrimp.
Peanut & Shrimp Soup
This Moroccan-inspired soup is made with roasted butternut squash and tomatoes, flavored with creamy peanut butter, and topped with zesty shrimp and julienned carrots. It's a beautiful appetizer to serve to guests--and they'll love the taste!
Shrimp Jambalaya
Served over brown rice, this one-bowl Shrimp Jambalaya recipe gets its heat from Cajun seasoning and hot pepper sauce.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.