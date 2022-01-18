31 Restaurant Copycat Dinners That Are Easy to Make

Put your own spin on tasty restaurant dishes with one of these easy recipes. Whether you're in the mood for a panini from your neighborhood café, a sophisticated pasta dinner or a pan of cozy, restaurant-quality enchiladas, this mix of recipes has something delicious in store for you. Plus, each dinner requires just 20 minutes of active time or less, so you can get in and out of the kitchen in a flash. Recipes like our Salmon & Avocado Poké Bowl and Chicken Shawarma with Potatoes put a delicious spin on your favorite meals.