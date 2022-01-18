16 High-Fiber Snacks with 100 Calories or Less
These snacks are a perfect choice for days when you need a little something extra to get you from one meal to the next. Each snack packs in at least three grams of fiber per serving, which can help you stay satisfied, protect your heart and gut health and even stay regular. Recipes like our Black Bean Hummus and Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning are tasty ways to feel full and focused throughout your day.
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
Fresh Fruit Salad
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries
These homemade oven-dried strawberries have a deeply fruity, sweet-tart flavor you can savor just by turning on your oven. Enjoy them on their own, add them to trail mix or use them as a topping to yogurt or ice cream.
Edamame with Ginger Salt
Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You'll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.
Black Bean Hummus
For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.
Spicy Chile-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Salty, spicy and garlicky, these roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect snack for any time of day. Increase the quantity of ground chile if you want 'em extra hot.
Easy Homemade Applesauce
Use up your apple-picking haul in this easy applesauce recipe. All you need are five ingredients (and one of them is water!) and 25 minutes to make the classic, delicious fall favorite. You don't even have to peel the apples! We've seasoned the sauce with pumpkin pie spice, which works beautifully with apples, but feel free to sub in cinnamon or any other fall spice. The sauce makes a great healthy snack and it's also wonderful dolloped on pancakes.
Honey-Balsamic Fruit Salad
Crisp pear, juicy grapefruit, and melt-in-your-mouth kiwifruit are lightly spritzed with a simple honey-balsamic dressing in this deliciously refreshing salad, ready in just 10 minutes. Serve it alongside your main meal, or save it for dessert!
Veg-Out Car Snack
Long car ride ahead? Resist the urge to pack unhealthy chips and cookies for you and the kids. This healthy vegetable car snack is quick to prepare and can be served up in individual snack bags or pint-size storage containters so it's easier for those backseat folks to enjoy!
Chili-Lime Jicama
Jicama is a versatile root vegetable that's sweet and crunchy. In this Mexican-inspired recipe, the jicama is flavored with lime juice and chili powder and served raw.
Tomato-Ranch Bean Dip
This creamy appetizer dip uses beans rather than sour cream or mayonnaise, so it's high in flavor but low in fat and calories.
Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Garlic bread meets pumpkin seeds in this baked pumpkin seed recipe--and they really hit it off!
Kohlrabi Slices with Ranch Dip
Mix up your typical crudités snack by trying kohlrabi. One serving of this crunchy veggie packs a day's worth of vitamin C.
Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest
Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
Hummus-Stuffed Mini Bells
Cute mini bell peppers are stuffed with protein-rich hummus in this easy, handheld snack recipe.