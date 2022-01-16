21 Plant-Based Sunday Dinners That the Whole Family Will Love

Packed with vegetables, beans and spices, this zesty, healthy vegetarian chili recipe is loaded with protein from textured vegetable protein, also known as TVP. Feel free to use your favorite vegetables, such as peas, carrots or mushrooms. Using whole-grain bulgur adds fiber and helps bulk up portion size, making this vegetarian chili hearty and satisfying. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.