33 Copycat Breakfasts That Taste Just Like Your Favorite Restaurant Dish
Treat yourself with your favorite restaurant breakfast made in your own kitchen. These recipes will satisfy your hankering for a tasty morning meal, whether you love the baked oatmeal from your favorite café, the creamy scrambled eggs from that fancy brunch place or the savory scones from the bakery down the street. There's something savory or sweet for everyone in this mix of recipes. Serve recipes like our Orange Whole-Wheat Pancakes and Cheesy Zucchini Quiche with a cup of tea or coffee for an indulgent, yet healthy, start to your morning.
Cheesy Zucchini Quiche
This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.
Parmesan Cloud Eggs
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
Apple Ricotta Pancakes
These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.
Banana, Raisin & Walnut Baked Oatmeal
How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a no-fuss breakfast the whole family will love.
Orange Whole-Wheat Pancakes
Boost your breakfast with vitamin C and potassium by topping your whole-grain pancake stack with segmented oranges, which are an excellent source of both.
Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
Here's one take on wake and bake—you do all the prep work the day before and let the rolls have their final rise in the fridge while you sleep. Not only does that allow them to develop extra flavor, you get more shut-eye.
Breakfast Quiche
This easy bacon, egg and cheese breakfast quiche is tender, yet crunchy on the sides thanks to the hash brown crust. You can get creative and add your favorite ingredients like herbs, caramelized onions and other veggies to switch up the flavor profile.
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.
Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake
Chunks of rhubarb accent this moist, tender cake. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the batter before baking to create a crisp top. Enjoy a slice of rhubarb cake for breakfast or dessert.
Chipotle Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles usually start with a base of fried corn tortillas. We bake ours instead to save some calories and give them a crispy texture, perfect for absorbing all the smoky, spicy sauce.
Gluten-Free Almond Flour Waffles
Almond meal stands in for flour and adds texture and nutty flavor to this easy gluten-free waffle.
Sun-Dried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Quiche
The concentrated flavor of sun-dried tomatoes balances the mild creaminess of fresh mozzarella cheese. Look for sliced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes to minimize prep work, and drain them well before adding to the quiche.
Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros
One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They're served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn't part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like "Cayucos Cowboy" is pretty tasty.
Wild Rice Waffles with Chicken Tenders
Because these waffles reheat so well, you can skip feeling like a short-order cook—slinging them out one at a time—and prep them all ahead. Paired with chicken tenders you bread in advance and a sweet-and-spicy maple butter, you have a winning brunch, with minimal fuss.
Soft Scrambled Eggs with Truffle Butter
The technique for how to make soft scrambled eggs, which has its origins in France, requires you to whisk the eggs constantly as they cook and transforms the humble eggs into a light, savory custard. This is where the toast comes in: use it to scoop up every drop.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
Pumpkin Waffles
Don't limit yourself to just making these in the fall! Thanks to canned pumpkin, these waffles--made with gluten-free flours, protein powder and flaxseed meal--can be enjoyed at any time of the year.
West Coast Avocado Toast
Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.
Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries
Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich
This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.
Ham & Cheese Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory ham-and-cheese scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your favorite stew.
Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes
Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.
Mermaid Smoothie Bowl
Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit
Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.
Ham, Gruyère & Apple Galettes
Prepared pie crusts make assembling these free-form tarts quick and fast. Feel free to swap in your favorite jam, meat or cheese. Serve with a simple green salad for an easy brunch or light dinner.
Savory French Toast with Smoked Salmon
Forget the maple syrup and powdered sugar. Here, French toast gets a savory dinnertime makeover by fusing two brunch favorites. Slices of crusty French bread are dunked in mustardy egg custard and topped with red onion, smoked salmon, dill and a simple caper-cream sauce.
Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Honeydew Smoothie Bowl
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
Individual Quiches Lorraine
Puff pastry acts as a buttery crust in these muffin-tin quiches Lorraine that are perfect for breakfast or brunch.
Coconut Flour Pancakes
These gluten-free, low-carb coconut flour pancakes have a light texture and subtle nutty flavor. They're great with a pat of butter and maple syrup, but if you prefer to keep the carbs down, skip the maple syrup and serve with a handful of fresh berries instead.
Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast
Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Bacon & Egg Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast tacos are quintessential morning eats in Austin, but with this breakfast taco recipe you can enjoy them wherever you are. The smoky, earthy ancho chile salsa is what makes these extra-special, though for a quicker weekday breakfast, feel free to swap in your favorite store-bought salsa.
Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives
The secret to getting these scrambled eggs creamy is whisking plain kefir into the uncooked eggs. Using the French method for soft curds, the beaten eggs are cooked slowly. For the best results, use a nonstick pan.