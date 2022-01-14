20 Healthy Shrimp Pasta Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less
Keep dinner simple tonight with one of these easy pasta recipes. We pair quick-cooking shrimp with delicious spices, herbs and citrus in these pasta recipes that pack in lots of flavor. Whether you love a creamy Parmesan sauce over fettuccine or stir-fried noodles with a kick, there's a dinner for you. Recipes like our Quick Shrimp Puttanesca and Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles are tasty ways to end the day.
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles
Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with a white wine-butter sauce and zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.
Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp
Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.
Quick Shrimp Puttanesca
Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.
One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta
Forget the fuss: this one-pot meal has it all--garlic, shrimp, vegetables and plenty of fresh basil. Cleanup after this healthy dinner is a breeze and it's quick too, done in less than 30 minutes. Once you get comfortable with this weeknight recipe, get creative by substituting zucchini for the summer squash and swapping out the Brussels sprouts for broccoli or cauliflower.
Ebi Yakisoba (Stir-Fried Noodles with Shrimp & Vegetables)
The Japanese noodle stir-fry yakisoba is traditionally cooked on a teppanyaki griddle, but this version, from Golden Sky, part of the Mango House community in Aurora, Colorado, is made in a skillet. Look for precooked yakisoba noodles (sometimes sold as part of a kit) along with katsu and yakisoba sauces with other international ingredients at well-stocked grocery stores or Asian markets. In a pinch, you can substitute 8 ounces dry yakisoba or even ramen noodles for the precooked ones, just prepare according to package directions
Creamy One-Pot Penne Primavera with Shrimp
Just as its name suggests, you only need one pot to make this satisfying pasta dish featuring fresh spinach, red bell pepper and broccoli, along with a generous portion of shrimp. To make the light, creamy sauce, residual pasta water is cleverly combined with Parmesan cheese.
One-Pot Lemon Asparagus Pasta with Shrimp
This quick one-pot shrimp and pasta dinner is cooked with asparagus in a lemony sauce. Feta cheese sprinkled over the top adds another savory layer, but feel free to skip it and add additional fresh herbs and a lemon slice instead.
Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp
Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.
Shrimp Oreganata Cauliflower Gnocchi
This cauliflower gnocchi dinner is ready in just minutes on busy nights. A simple flavor-packed sauce marries the tender pasta with cooked shrimp. If you don't eat shrimp, use rotisserie chicken instead.
Toasted-Coconut Shrimp & Noodle Bowls
The key to getting these noodle bowls ready in a jiff is prepping all your ingredients and having them ready to go by the stove. Once you start cooking, things move fast!
Pesto Shrimp Pasta
Using a packaged pesto sauce mix saves time in this 20-minute orzo pasta salad recipe.
Thai-Inspired Peanut Shrimp Noodles
This healthy peanut shrimp noodle recipe comes together in a flash, thanks to cooked shrimp and a handful of crunchy veggies. Look for precooked cocktail shrimp in the seafood section of your grocery store.
Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this Korean noodle recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo
In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
This easy pasta with creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and shrimp is your classic fettuccine Alfredo done one better--and it takes less than 30 minutes to make! Add a simple green salad and you have a family-friendly weeknight dinner that you'd be happy to serve to company.
Shrimp Scampi Zoodles
Classic garlicky shrimp scampi gets a low-carb makeover in this easy dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles, also known as "zoodles," are a healthier alternative to traditional pasta--they mimic the texture of pasta while taking on the flavor of whatever sauce you serve them with. Make sure you salt and drain the zoodles, otherwise your final dish will be soupy and the flavor will be diluted.
Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini
Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes.
Shrimp Alfredo
Healthify classic fettuccine Alfredo by adding protein-rich shrimp and using whole-wheat noodles instead of white for extra fiber. We love the full flavor of Asiago cheese in this quick and comforting dinner, but any hard Italian cheese, like Parmigiano Reggiano or Romano, will work well too.
Miso Soup Cup of Noodles with Shrimp & Green Tea Soba
Green tea soba noodles, or cha soba, are buckwheat noodles made with powdered green tea, which imparts a subtle grassy note and pretty color. You can find them in Japanese markets or online. Regular buckwheat soba noodles work just as well in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar noodle soup.
Shrimp Tofu Noodles
Watching your carb intake? This 20-minute recipe is one you'll want to try. We've paired shrimp with a time-saving store-bought fresh vegetable medley and a zesty homemade sauce and served it over tofu noodles. These noodles are gluten-free, so they're lower in carbs and have fewer calories than spaghetti.