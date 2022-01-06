20 Healthy Recipes to Make When It Seems Like Everyone's Sick

Whether you're in the eye of a cold and flu season storm or looking for recipes your sick loved ones will appreciate finding on their doorstep, this mix of freezable casseroles, brothy soups and pantry dinners has something for you. For something you can whip up with what you have on hand, try our Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese. Or work ahead with a batch of Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup that you can keep frozen for up to six months, so you always have a bowl of cozy comfort on hand.