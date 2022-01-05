23 Easy Low-Calorie Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

These low-calorie meals are a great fit for any weeknight. Each recipe requires just 20 minutes of active time in the kitchen, so you can whip up a healthy, tasty meal without breaking a sweat. Plus, each simple dish has fewer than 575 calories per serving and includes lots of delicious wintry produce like sweet potatoes, kale and cauliflower. Recipes like our Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese and Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes make it easy to shake up your winter dinner menu.