15 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles to Make in January

These casserole recipes will help you stay healthy and cozy in the new year. Whether you prefer a spicy pan of enchiladas or a saucy dish of baked lasagna, you'll find something to enjoy in this mix of recipes. Dishes like our Baked Cavatelli Casserole and Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and have heart-healthy levels of sodium and saturated fat, so you know they'll work for a diabetes-friendly routine.