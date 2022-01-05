15 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles to Make in January

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD January 05, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

These casserole recipes will help you stay healthy and cozy in the new year. Whether you prefer a spicy pan of enchiladas or a saucy dish of baked lasagna, you'll find something to enjoy in this mix of recipes. Dishes like our Baked Cavatelli Casserole and Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and have heart-healthy levels of sodium and saturated fat, so you know they'll work for a diabetes-friendly routine.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

 

3 of 15

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.

5 of 15

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

6 of 15

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.

8 of 15

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

9 of 15

Rigatoni & Spicy Sausage Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mushrooms have the perfect meaty texture to complement a modest amount of spicy Italian sausage in this baked rigatoni that has less than one-quarter the fat of the original. Whole-wheat pasta rather than white pasta makes our version a fiber powerhouse with 7 grams per serving. This delicious and cheesy pasta casserole freezes well so you might want to make an extra to have on hand for a ready-to-heat-and-eat meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.

11 of 15

Meatball Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whole-wheat noodles, low-fat cheeses and light pasta sauce make this beef and pasta casserole healthy but still deliciously satisfying.

12 of 15

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Turkey Tetrazzini with Mushrooms & Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prepared the original way, this dish has the potential to be astoundingly high in calories and fat. This diabetic-friendly version is healthier but tastes just as terrific. Serve it with a side salad tossed with reduced-calorie Italian dressing.

14 of 15

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.

15 of 15

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins