21 Creamy Soups That Can Help You Lose Weight

Treat yourself to a bowl of cozy comfort with one of these creamy soups. Whether you prefer a veggie-based bisque or a spicy black bean soup, you'll find plenty of delicious dishes here to warm you up. Recipes like our Cream of Broccoli Soup and Kohlrabi and Potato & Leek Soup are lower in calories but high in fiber—a combination that can help you lose weight overtime—so you can enjoy your favorite comfort soups and meet your health goals at the same time. To help round out your meal, pair with a simple side, like greens topped with vinaigrette, a slice of whole-wheat toast with butter or some crackers and cheese. And remember, when it comes to healthy weight loss it's more important to listen to your hunger and fullness cues rather than stick to a specific calorie limit, so be sure to listen to your body!