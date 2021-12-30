30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Low-Cholesterol Dinner Plan

If you're looking for a tasty way to lower your cholesterol, then an anti-inflammatory diet may be perfect for you. Anti-inflammatory foods can help prevent plaque build-up and are packed with fiber and healthy fats, which raise good HDL cholesterol and reduce less healthy LDL cholesterol. That's why these delicious dinner recipes feature ingredients like fish, lentils, avocado and whole grains. Recipes like Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro and Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens will help you eat healthy.