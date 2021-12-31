24 Easy Winter Dinners to Help You Lose Weight

Take it easy with one of these simple recipes that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time or less. Whether you want to keep it contained with a one-pot pasta or go for a three-ingredient pantry recipe, there's a low-calorie, high-fiber recipe to fit your needs and help you lose weight if that is your goal. Recipes like our White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi and Acorn Squash & Chorizo Tacos are deliciously easy ways to to have a nutritious dinner this winter.