18 Diabetes-Friendly Soups That the Whole Family Will Love

Stay warm and cozy with these healthy soups that are sure to please every palate. Whether your family loves chicken and veggies or creamy potato soups, we have a recipe that will be a fresh favorite. Plus, each soup focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and is lower in saturated fat and sodium, so you can enjoy a bowl of comfort and still stick to a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup and Corn Chowder with Bacon are so tasty, you'll want to make them the star of your next meal.