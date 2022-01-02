I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Lunches I Make Ahead for Busy Weeks

I've learned from experience that when I have a busy week, a little planning can go a long way. Even though it takes a little more time on the front end, there are several meals that I make ahead to save time later in the week when I really need it. Beat midday hunger with these nutritious lunches sure to give you an energy boost without sparing any flavor. Budget-friendly recipes like Rice & Bean Freezer Burritos and Tuna & White Bean Salad help me eat healthy when I need lunch in a pinch. And who said that Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins are only for breakfast, anyway? Check out these lunches that are perfect to prep ahead for busy weeks.