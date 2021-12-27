23 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfasts That the Whole Family Will Love

These tasty morning meals can help keep your blood sugar in check and please everyone at the table. There's something for everyone on this list, from sweet French toast to savory egg scrambles, so you're bound to find something delicious to start the day. Recipes like our Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles and Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and are lower in saturated fat and sodium, so you know they'll fit into a diabetes-friendly eating plan.