19 Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

If you're looking for a delicious way to use the pack of chicken breasts or thighs in your fridge, look to one of these recipes for a healthy, flavorful meal. This mix includes simple, one-pot or pan meals that are packed with veggies and super-cozy soups that will keep you warm, plus salads that will give you a refreshing boost at the end of the day. Recipes like our Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale and Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli are tasty ways to eat well.