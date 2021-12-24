Our 20 Most Popular Cocktails of 2021
Ring in the new year with one of these cocktail recipes that people clicked on most in 2021. There's something to fit any occasion, whether you need a refreshing frozen margarita or a cozy whiskey sour. It's no surprise that recipes like The Bee's Knees Cocktail and Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail had people coming back for more this year.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
Watermelon Gin Fizz
This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
Whipped Frozen Creamsicle
For those of you who always loved to run to the curb to buy a little bit of summer on a stick, this drink is right up your alley. The secret to the straight-from-the-ice-cream truck taste of this creamy frozen treat? Double the fruit! A little bit of frozen mango helps thicken the drink naturally in the blender while boosting the juicy flavor of fresh orange juice. Unsweetened vanilla coconut milk brings just a hint of sweetness while keeping this added-sugar-free and vegan. You could also use a sweetened coconut milk if you prefer a little more sweetness. Enjoy this refreshing and nostalgic drink on its own, or add a splash of your favorite vodka or rum for a summer happy hour indulgence. P.S.: Unlike the ice cream version, this one travels well in an insulated cup if you want to take it poolside!
Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas
Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!
Coconut Margarita
Coconut water brings just enough sweetness to this frozen coconut margarita to add flavor to the drink without making it too sweet. The lime juice and Coco López give this drink a tropical flavor, while the tequila and triple sec make it taste like a solid margarita.
Fresh Strawberry Margarita
This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
Maple Whiskey Sour
If you're looking for an easy happy hour recipe, but feeling a little limited on ingredients, we've got a bit of good news: you don't have to have a fully stocked bar to turn out a delicious whiskey sour. Hopefully, you've got a little whiskey or bourbon lying around, a bit of maple syrup and fresh citrus. And if you're really looking to elevate your beverage, add some aquafaba to the mix. While not necessary, it stands in for the traditional egg white to create a lovely layer of foam at the top.
Smoky Tajín Margarita
This easy margarita recipe is like vacation in a glass. A bit of the chile-lime seasoning Tajín on the rim of your glass contrasts with the sweet orange and agave.
Frozen Peach Margaritas
Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.
Frozen Key Lime Pie Margaritas
This frozen margarita was inspired by the flavors of a cool and creamy Key lime pie. Whip up a batch of these easy frozen margaritas for Cinco de Mayo or anytime you want a sweet and refreshingly tart treat! Use Key limes--which have a wonderful floral aroma and flavor--if you can find them, but common limes work as well. Freshly squeezed juice will have the best flavor, but you can also find bottled Key lime juice--just be sure to buy unsweetened juice if you go for packaged juice. If you prefer a mocktail, simply replace the tequila with water.
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail
With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail
A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
Espresso Martini
This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.
Honeybee Gin & Tea Cocktail
This easy yet sophisticated drink combines tea, honey and gin for an herbaceous cocktail that gin lovers will, well, love. For this "G & Tea" we use Earl Grey tea, which adds an extra floral kick to this tasty cocktail, but really any type of tea would work nicely here.
Rosemary-Ginger French 75
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Ginger-Thyme Sparkling Lemonade
Leave the jug at home—this homemade lemonade concentrate is easier to tote, plus gives you the option to make drinks to order at your picnic. Bring sparkling and still water along with gin and vodka for a bar in your basket.
Dole Whip-Inspired Frozen Pineapple Margarita
This margarita whips up frozen pineapple with sorbet to achieve a creamy texture reminiscent of Dole Whip—a creamy soft-serve pineapple dessert.
Frozen Pineapple Margaritas
These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
Elderflower Champagne Cocktail
Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.