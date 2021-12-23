24 400-Calorie Soups You'll Want to Make Forever

These four- and five-star recipes are sure to give you a welcome dose of cozy comfort whenever you need it. Whether you want a nourishing broth or a creamy chowder, there's something healthy and tasty for everyone—plus, each serving of these tasty soups contains 400 calories or less, so you can hit your nutritional goals. Recipes like our Chicken & Kale Soup and One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan are so delicious that you'll want to build tonight's meal around.