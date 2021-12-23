This Holiday Menu from Joanna Gaines Is Festive & Delicious

Whenever I'm looking for new ideas for the home or kitchen, I can always rely on Joanna Gaines. From copying her cozy look in the home to recreating recipes like cinnamon roll pancakes and fluffy biscuits, Gaines is an endless source of inspiration. And now, I've found the perfect holiday menu, courtesy of the Winter 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal.

The menu kicks off with a twist on the traditional soup and salad combination with a fun Deconstructed Waldorf Salad and a luscious Cream of Cauliflower & Parsnip Soup. Classic sides like Charred Brussels Sprouts and Torched Sweet Potato Casserole with marshmallow topping accompany the main event, Jalapeño-Marinated Beef Tender with Red Wine Béarnaise.

To get all of these delicious recipes for your table, read on for the full holiday menu.

You can pick up a copy of the Winter 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal on newsstands, or you can order online here.