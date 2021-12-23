This Holiday Menu from Joanna Gaines Is Festive & Delicious
Whenever I'm looking for new ideas for the home or kitchen, I can always rely on Joanna Gaines. From copying her cozy look in the home to recreating recipes like cinnamon roll pancakes and fluffy biscuits, Gaines is an endless source of inspiration. And now, I've found the perfect holiday menu, courtesy of the Winter 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal.
The menu kicks off with a twist on the traditional soup and salad combination with a fun Deconstructed Waldorf Salad and a luscious Cream of Cauliflower & Parsnip Soup. Classic sides like Charred Brussels Sprouts and Torched Sweet Potato Casserole with marshmallow topping accompany the main event, Jalapeño-Marinated Beef Tender with Red Wine Béarnaise.
To get all of these delicious recipes for your table, read on for the full holiday menu.
You can pick up a copy of the Winter 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal on newsstands, or you can order online here.
Deconstructed Waldorf Salad
START TO FINISH: 20 minutes
Serves 8
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup buttermilk
¼ cup finely chopped celery
2 Tbsp. sweet grainy mustard
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 heads butter lettuce (Bibb or butterhead), broken apart or cut into quarters
2 pears, halved, cored, and sliced
2 apples, halved, cored, and sliced
8 small bunches red or green grapes
24 walnut halves or ¾ cup walnut pieces, toasted
½ cup pomegranate seeds
- For dressing, stir together the first six ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. If desired, garnish with celery leaves.
- Assemble the bowl of dressing and the remaining ingredients on a large platter or board.
Broccoli & Cauliflower Gratin
PREP: 25 minutes
BAKE: 35 minutes
Serves 10
6 cups cauliflower florets
6 cups broccoli florets
⅓ cup butter
¼ cup finely chopped shallots
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
4 cups whole milk
2 cups shredded Gruyère cheese (8 oz.)
1¼ cups coarse fresh sourdough bread crumbs
2 Tbsp. melted butter
2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add cauliflower; cook 5 minutes, adding broccoli the last 2 minutes. Drain well.
- Meanwhile, for cheese sauce, melt ⅓ cup butter in a large saucepan over medium. Add shallots; cook and stir until tender. Whisk in flour, salt, andpepper; cook and stir 1 minute. Gradually add milk while whisking. Cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Whisk in 1 cup of the cheese until melted and smooth.
- Spread cauliflower and broccoli in a 3-qt. baking dish. Pour cheese sauce over top. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup cheese. Stir together breadcrumbs, melted butter, and thyme in a small bowl. Sprinkle over top of casserole.
- Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.
Charred Brussels Sprouts
PREP: 10 minutes
COOK: 20 minutes
Serves 8
2½ lb. Brussels sprouts
8 oz. maple-cured bacon, chopped
2 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. bourbon
1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Trim stems and remove outer leaves from Brussels sprouts; wash. Halve any large Brussels sprouts. Cook Brussels sprouts, uncovered, in a large pot of boiling salted water 3 minutes; drain well. Pat dry with paper towels.
- Cook bacon in a 12-inch heavy skillet over medium until crisp. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to paper towels to drain. Reserve 2 Tbsp. bacon drippings in skillet. Add 1 Tbsp. of the butter; melt over medium-high. Arrange half of the Brussels sprouts in skillet, placing cut sides down if halved. Cook, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are well browned. Remove sprouts from pan. Repeat with remaining butter andBrussels sprouts. Return all Brussels sprouts to skillet along with bourbon and maple syrup. Toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve topped with bacon.
Torched Sweet Potato Casserole
PREP: 25 minutes
BAKE: 1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 8
8 8-oz. sweet potatoes (4 lb. total)
½ cup half-and-half
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup butter, melted
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground nutmeg
3 eggs, separated
½ tsp. flaky sea salt
⅔ cup granulated sugar
½ tsp. cream of tartar
1 tsp. vanilla
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Scrub potatoes well with a brush; pat dry. Prick potatoes with a fork and place on a foil-lined pan. Bake 45 to 60 minutes or until tender. Let cool until easy to handle.
- Reduce heat to 350°F. Grease a 2-qt. baking dish. Cut potatoes in half and scoop out flesh into a medium bowl. Lightly mash potatoes; stir in the next five ingredients (through nutmeg). Lightly beat egg yolks and stir into potatoes. Transfer sweet potato mixture to the prepared baking dish.
- Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until hot (160°F). Remove from oven and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
- Meanwhile, for marshmallow fluff, place egg whites, granulated sugar, and cream of tartar in the top of a double boiler over 2 inches simmering water. Whisk 3 to 4 minutes or until sugar is dissolved and mixture is heated to 160°F. Remove from heat; add vanilla. Beat with a mixer on medium to high about 5 minutes or until stiff, glossy peaks form. Spread over hot sweet potatoes. Using a kitchen torch, brown marshmallow fluff.
Tip: If you don't own a kitchen torch, the casserole can be "torched" under the broiler. Transfer prepared sweet potato mixture to a greased10-inch cast-iron skillet instead of a baking dish. Bake as directed in Step 3. Top with marshmallow fluff and broil about 5 inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or until golden.
Make-Ahead: Prepare recipe as directed through Step 2. Cover with foil and chill overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, covered, 50 to60 minutes or until hot (160°F). Continue as directed in Step 4. Marshmallow fluff may also be prepared in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 24 hours.
Cream of Cauliflower & Parsnip Soup
PREP: 15 minutes
COOK: 45 minutes
Serves 8
1½ cups chopped onions
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 large head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into small pieces (7 cups)
1 lb. parsnips, peeled and chopped (3 cups)
4 cups vegetable broth
1 cup water
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. herbes de Provence, crushed
2 Tbsp. butter
1½ cups roughly crumbled sourdough bread
½ cup half-and-half
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Extra virgin olive oil, truffle oil, or chili oil
- Cook onions in the 2 Tbsp. olive oil in a large pot over medium about 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook and stir 1minute.
- Add the next six ingredients (through herbes de Provence). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 25 to 30 minutes or until cauliflower and parsnips are tender.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in an 8-inch skillet over medium. Add bread; cook 5 minutes or until golden and crisp, stirring occasionally.
- Using an immersion blender, blend soup in pot until very smooth. (Or cool slightly and puree in batches in a blender. Return to pot.) Stir in half-and-half; heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top soup servings with toasted bread, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and additional pepper.
Jalapeño-Marinated Beef Tender with Red Wine Béarnaise
PREP: 30 minutes
MARINATE: 4 hours
BAKE: 50 minutes
STAND: 15 minutes
Serves 8
1 fresh jalapeño chile
1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
⅓ cup olive oil
⅓ cup red wine vinegar
2 cloves garlic
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
1 2½- to 3-lb. center-cut beef tenderloin roast
1 Tbsp. olive oil
Red Wine Béarnaise (see below)
Crushed pink peppercorns (optional)
- For marinade, preheat broiler. Place jalapeño on a baking sheet lined with foil. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat 6 to 8 minutes or until blackened allover, turning often. Carefully bring foil up around jalapeño, crimping to seal edges. Let stand 10 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Remove stem and peel from jalapeño. If desired, remove seeds. Place jalapeño in a blender or small food processor. Add the next six ingredients (through black pepper). Cover and blend until smooth.
- Place roast in an extra-large resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Add marinade; seal bag. Turn to coat roast. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight, turning bag occasionally.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat the 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Remove roast from marinade. Sear in hot skillet 8 to 10minutes, turning to brown all sides. Place roast on a rack set in a shallow roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of roast. Bake, uncovered, 50 to 60 minutes or until 135°F for medium rare.
- Transfer meat to a cutting board. Cover with foil; let stand 15 minutes. Slice meat and serve with Red Wine Béarnaise. If desired, garnish with pink peppercorns.
Red Wine Béarnaise: Stir together ¼ cup each red wine vinegar and dry red wine, 2 tsp. finely chopped shallot, and ⅛ tsp. freshly cracked black pepper in a small saucepan. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, about 2 minutes or until reduced by half. Place 5 egg yolks and 2 Tbsp. water in the top of a double boiler. Whisk in vinegar-wine mixture. Add ¼ cup (½ stick) softened butter. Place over gently boiling water. Cook and whisk until butter melts and sauce begins to thicken. Add ½ cup (1 stick) additional butter, ¼ cup at a time, whisking until melted after each addition. Cook and stir 1½ to 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Remove from heat. If sauce is too thick or curdles, whisk in 1 to 2 Tbsp. hot water.
You can find these recipes (plus desserts!) in the Winter 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal. Pick it up on newsstands now or you order online here.