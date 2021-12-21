21 Easy Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

These simple winter dinners require just 20 minutes of active time or less, so you can get in and out of the kitchen in no time. We've collected recipes that are as easy as they are delicious, and you're sure to find something to whet your appetite. Recipes like our Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese and BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous are healthy, flavor-packed ways to end your day.