15 Skillet Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

Get out your favorite skillet to make these simple and tasty dinners that are low in calories and high in fiber, a combination that can help promote weight loss. There's something in this mix for every palate, so you'll be able to find something delicious for your next meal. Recipes like our Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits and Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole will help you meet your nutritional goals and stay satisfied while doing it.