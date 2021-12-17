25 Holiday Dinners So Delicious, They'll Become Annual Traditions
These stunning main dishes will be the star of any holiday dinner spread. Whether you're looking for a flavorful lasagna or an irresistible roast, this mix of four- and five-star recipes has something for your next gathering. Recipes like our Perfect Prime Rib and Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin are so delicious, friends and family will be begging you for the recipe.
Perfect Prime Rib
Cooking prime rib can be intimidating--it's such a big piece of meat and you're usually making it for a special occasion, like Christmas or a formal dinner, so you want to get it just right. But it needn't be stressful: This easy prime rib recipe calls for just a handful of ingredients and lays out how to cook prime rib so it's juicy, tender and full of flavor, without a lot of fuss. Cooking the prime rib low and slow safeguards the meat from cooking unevenly. See the Tips section below for more advice on making the perfect prime rib. And if you have leftovers, they make a killer sandwich!
Slow-Roasted Rosemary Turkey with Peppercorn Gravy
A rub made of herbs, lemon zest, and garlic infuses every bite of this juicy bird. It's accompanied by a rich homemade gravy made from pan drippings and a touch of cream.
Broiled Lobster Tails
This easy holiday appetizer calls for lobster tails, the meatiest part of the lobster, which you can buy fresh or frozen. We've also included three easy and delicious compound butters to choose from to pair with the lobster meat: this recipe makes classic lobster thermidor butter, with the rich mix of Parmesan cheese, herbs and brandy; see Tips (below) to swap in an earthy porcini mushroom butter or a bright fennel and lemon butter.
Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin
It's remarkable that a pork roast can be so good so quickly! The gravy is rich and flavorful and the meat is moist and perfectly cooked--using an Instant Pot is a real game changer for pork loin roast.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
Roasted vegetables add tons of hearty flavor to this easy vegetarian lasagna made with jarred pasta sauce.
Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma"
It's not unusual to find a Parmigiano-Reggiano-stuffed roasted pork tenderloin like this served at special family celebrations in the Italian province of Parma, but it's often made with beef. This version doubles down on the pork by stuffing it with prosciutto along with the cheese. You can certainly use Italian prosciutto, but consider cured American hams like La Quercia's Tamworth Prosciutto.
Braised Brisket & Roots
This braised brisket gets a decidedly wintery feel from the earthy-sweet flavors of carrots, parsnips and rutabaga.
Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme
When it comes to cooking a whole turkey quickly and evenly, spatchcocking--removing the entire backbone from the bird and splaying it open--is a great technique. This skin on this spatchcocked turkey gets crispy and browned because nearly all of the skin is exposed. This recipe uses a simple blend of oil, fresh herbs and spices for classic roasted turkey flavor. Look for a small turkey, about 12 pounds, as it fits better in most roasting pans.
Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables
In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce
Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor--which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven.
Coffee-Braised Pot Roast with Caramelized Onions
This recipe is reminiscent of a pot roast made with onion-soup mix, but the flavors are true and pure--and nobody misses the excess sodium. (For a slow-cooker variation, see below.)
Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce
The eye of round is a lean, boneless cut of beef that's less expensive than a tenderloin or rib roast but just as delicious. It's best served medium-rare--when cooked to higher temperatures it can become tough. Topping it with a finger-licking-good horseradish sauce makes this roast beef holiday-worthy.
Black Bass with Sautéed Vegetables & Cioppino Jus
Black bass has a delicate flavor that begs to be paired with something bold, like the cioppino-inspired jus in this healthy seafood recipe. The jus takes some time to make but we promise it's worth it. You'll have some left over: do as our editor-in-chief did and try it as a bloody mary base. Or use it to make risotto or a seafood stew.
Beef Tenderloin with Cabernet-Mushroom Sauce
For this classic roast beef recipe, cremini or white mushrooms are delicious in the sauce. But if you want to get fancy, mix in some wild mushrooms, such as oyster, maitake or porcini.
Crispy Roast Chicken
Classic and delicious, this roast chicken recipe will shine on the table fresh from the oven, served with any side. And this oven-roasted chicken is basic enough to play well in any recipe that calls for cooked chicken.
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna
Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
Roast Leg of Lamb, Cauliflower & Shallots
Even though lamb is available year-round, it's traditionally associated with spring. Here we slather this vernal meat with a tarragon-and-parsley rub and roast it with shallots and cool-weather-loving cauliflower. Experiment with colored varieties of cauliflower to wow guests or try it with romanesco--the striking spiral-covered relative of broccoli and cauliflower.
Marmalade-Horseradish-Rosemary Glazed Ham
Orange marmalade, whole-grain mustard, and horseradish are combined with fresh rosemary to make a sensational glaze for this delicious ham. It's a perfect main dish for a holiday gathering or family reunion.
Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice
A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.
Rosemary-&-Garlic-Basted Sirloin Steak
Master the perfectly seared sirloin steak with this easy method, while playing with fresh herbs to enhance the flavor. The key to success: letting the meat come to room temperature before adding to the pan to ensure it cooks evenly. Rosemary and garlic give it an irresistible herby finish. For the best results, let the steak rest before serving.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork with Roasted Apples & Fennel
Inspired by the Italian roast called porchetta, this herb-slathered pork roast is wrapped in prosciutto. Completely company-worthy, this healthy dinner can be rounded out with garlicky broccolini, smashed potatoes and a dry hard cider.
Noodle-Less Lasagna
The lasagna that cuts carbs, boosts your veggie servings and is gluten-free: this easy dinner recipe uses slices of roasted eggplant and zucchini as the noodles in this healthy lasagna.
EatingWell Meat Pie
Traditionally meat pie recipes are made with mostly ground pork. This recipe for French-Canadian meat pie, or tourtiere, is lightened up by using lean ground beef with a little ground pork for flavor and bulked up with plenty of shredded vegetables. You can make it even easier by using a store-bought crust.
Lamb Chops with Mashed Peas & Mint
Peas and lamb are a natural pairing. Here pan-roasted lamb chops are served with mashed peas seasoned with mint. Serve with bulgur tossed with chopped scallion greens, a drizzle of olive oil and a splash of lemon juice.
Spicy Chicken Lasagna
Instead of spending hours at the stove making an Italian tomato sauce for your lasagna, let your slow cooker do the work. Your family will love the chicken and mushrooms in this makeover recipe of traditional lasagna.