19 Plant-Based Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD December 16, 2021
Credit: Jacob Fox

Shake up your dinner routine with one of these cozy plant-based meals. Featuring winter produce like potatoes, cauliflower, kale and sweet potato, this list has something for everyone, whether you prefer spicy chili or comforting shepherd's pie. Recipes like our Vegan Lentil Stew and Cauliflower Fajita Skillet are healthy and satisfying ways to add some meatless meals to your eating pattern.

1 of 19

Vegan White Bean Chili

Vegan White Bean Chili

Fresh Anaheim (or poblano) chiles add mild heat to this classic white bean chili and contribute lots of smoky flavor. Quinoa adds body to the chili, while diced zucchini provides pretty flecks of green and increases the veggie content.

2 of 19

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew

With a focus on vegetables, fiber-rich legumes and healthy fats, this slow-cooker stew fits the bill for those following the Mediterranean diet. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. A drizzle of olive oil to finish pulls together the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew.

3 of 19

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Lentils take the place of ground meat and vegan butter adds creaminess to the mashed potatoes in this easy vegan shepherd's pie recipe. If you want to cut down on the cooking time, use precooked lentils and omit most of the vegetable broth, adding some in only if the mixture seems dry.

 

4 of 19

Vegan Lentil Stew

Credit: Fred Hardy
Vegan Lentil Stew

This comforting vegan lentil stew is incredibly satisfying thanks to hearty lentils and sweet potato. The leeks provide a savory allium note while the tomato paste, miso and cumin add bold flavor.

5 of 19

Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup

Credit: Jacob Fox
Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup

Our meatless version of the Indian-inspired British colonial soup includes parsnip and squash to keep it hearty and satisfying.

6 of 19

Cauliflower Fajita Skillet

Credit: Jacob Fox
Cauliflower Fajita Skillet

Thinly sliced cauliflower florets mimic the signature shape of fajita meat in this dish. We cook it in a cast-iron skillet for that tableside sizzle you'd get at a restaurant.

 

7 of 19

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn
Chickpea Salad Sandwich

This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

 

8 of 19

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.

9 of 19

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

 

10 of 19

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers

These vegan sweet potato-black bean burgers spiced with curry powder are easy to make. Blending the mixture with your hands gives you a soft, uniform texture then the outside gets crispy by cooking in a cast-iron pan. To make this recipe gluten-free too, use gluten-free oats and serve the patty in a lettuce wrap, omitting the bun.

 

11 of 19

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.

 

12 of 19

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

 

13 of 19

One-Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach

One-Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach

This hearty vegan dish gets its earthy flavor from cumin and brown rice. If you can handle extra heat, try doubling the crushed red pepper for a bigger punch of flavor.

 

14 of 19

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.

 

15 of 19

Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili

Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili

This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.

 

16 of 19

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.

 

17 of 19

Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

In this riff on a healthy grain bowl recipe we use cauliflower rice instead of another whole grain like brown rice to cut back on carbs and load up on veggie servings. A simple citrusy mojo sauce drizzled on top gives this easy lunch or dinner a Cuban flair.

18 of 19

Vegan Pumpkin Soup

Vegan Pumpkin Soup

This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin.

19 of 19

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.

By Leah Goggins