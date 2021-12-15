25 High-Protein Dinners That the Whole Family Will Love

These healthy, high-protein dinners are sure to leave everyone feeling plenty satisfied before bed. Research suggests that you should aim to get 10 to 35% of your calories from protein. Each of these recipes contains at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you and your family meet their nutritional goals. Recipes like our Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole and One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan are tasty, satisfying meals that everyone at the table can enjoy.