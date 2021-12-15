Our 20 Most Popular Side Dishes of 2021

We fell in love with all kinds of ways to roast, sauté and bake our favorite veggies this year, from smashing Brussels sprouts to crisping potatoes so they melt in your mouth. These side dishes were the ones folks clicked on most this year, and they're sure to be a great addition to your next healthy dinner. Recipes like our Roasted Honeynut Squash and Loaded Cauliflower Casserole make eating all of your veggies easy and delicious.