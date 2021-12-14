Our 20 Most Popular Chicken Dinners of 2021

There's no need to settle for a boring or bland chicken recipe when these healthy dinners are on the menu. Whether you prefer to keep it simple with a saucy skillet dinner or go for classic comfort with a delicious bowl of soup, there's a recipe that you'll want to make on repeat. It's no surprise that recipes like our Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake were the chicken dinners people clicked on most in 2021.