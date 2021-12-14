20 Rhubarb Desserts for a Sweet-Tart Treat
These rhubarb desserts combine the juicy tartness of rhubarb with ingredients like honey, maple syrup, raspberries and strawberries for a balanced sweet-tart flavor. Whether you prefer fruit crisp, coffee cake, crepes or ice cream, there's something for you. Recipes like our Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake and Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette are so delicious, you'll want to make them each spring.
Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
Raspberry Rhubarb Bread
Sweet raspberries and tangy rhubarb jibe beautifully in this spring-inspired whole-wheat quick bread recipe.
Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble
Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake
Chunks of rhubarb accent this moist, tender cake. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the batter before baking to create a crisp top. Enjoy a slice of rhubarb cake for breakfast or dessert.
Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette
Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
Rhubarb Crisp
Ginger and rhubarb team up in this easy rhubarb crisp recipe. Almond flour and chopped pistachios add some nuttiness to the topping and also make this crisp gluten-free.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Frangipane Tart
Here we swirl jammy fruit through the almond-based pastry cream, frangipane, in a pretty herringbone pattern. The earthy flavor of spelt flour is a nice complement to the filling. Look for it with other flours at well-stocked supermarkets.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt
We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel
Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie
Sweet strawberries and tangy rhubarb nestle into a flaky, buttery crust for a pie so beautiful, you almost won't want to cut into it. A slab pie is the ultimate dessert for time-crunched cooks: it's baked right in a jelly roll pan and makes enough to serve a crowd.
Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies
This muffin-tin recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pies is cute as can be and delicious too! These mini strawberry-rhubarb pies have a special crust made from almonds and white whole-wheat flour. Make sure you let the baked pies cool in the pan for the full 30 minutes so the filling has time to set. Serve with fresh whipped cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt.
Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream
This rich homemade ice cream recipe was inspired by Linnalla Pure Irish Ice Cream in County Clare, Ireland. They add carrageenan made from local seaweed to give the ice cream a more velvety texture. We've simplified the recipe for home, relying on only egg yolks and cream to do the job. Chopped honeycomb pieces add texture and pops of pure honey flavor, but feel free to omit them if you prefer a simpler ice cream. This ice cream would be delicious with rhubarb pie or crumble, or all on its own.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler
Strawberries and rhubarb are one of the great flavor combinations of springtime. Here the duo stars in a traditional strawberry-rhubarb cobbler, redolent with the aromas of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. If you must, you can top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream but quite honestly, it doesn't need it.
Buckwheat Crepes with Strawberries, Rhubarb & White Chocolate
Buckwheat flour gives these whole-grain crepes a nutty flavor and makes this dessert naturally gluten-free. Stuffed with lightly spiced, cooked rhubarb and fresh strawberries, the crepes are a head-turner when they get a drizzle of white chocolate sauce.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Bars
These healthy strawberry-rhubarb bars are perfect for spring. Strawberries add sweetness to balance the tart flavor of rhubarb while a nutty topping adds delicious crunch.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Rhubarb and strawberries go hand in hand, and what better way to honor the combination than in this classic summer pie. The lattice top looks fancy but the technique is super-easy to master.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
This strawberry and rhubarb upside-down cake recipe highlights how delicious strawberries and rhubarb taste together. If you can't find rhubarb, substitute an equal amount of any kind of berry or even fresh figs. This upside-down cake still tastes great the next day when the juiciness of the fruit has had time to marry with the moist olive oil cake.
Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp
In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Strudel
Spring's best combo--strawberries and rhubarb--fill this simple strudel for two.
Berry-Rhubarb Chocolate Crumble
Who doesn't love a strawberry-rhubarb sweet treat in the spring? This one adds raspberries into the mix, and has a scrumptiously sweet topping made with crushed chocolate biscotti.