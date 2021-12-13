19 Festive Recipes to Celebrate Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is a community-centered holiday and, because of that, the table you set should feed a crowd, and then some. Kwanzaa dishes are bountiful, culturally rich offerings that welcome guests in and guide them on a taste journey through the African diaspora. Buffets or family-style presentations are ideal. When it comes to a Kwanzaa spread, the more options, the better. The holiday is excellent for potlucks, with guests coming together to contribute to the bounty. Another convivial way to spread the joy of Kwanzaa and satiate the masses is by setting an elaborate grazing table, crammed with a mix of snacks, salads, and crowd-pleasing appetizers that may be refreshed throughout the celebration. Recipes like our Black-Eyed Pea Dip and Jamaican Escovitch Fish are delicious dishes you'll want to add to your holiday spread.