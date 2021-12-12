Our 20 Most Popular Weight Loss-Friendly Dinners of 2021

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD December 12, 2021
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

In 2021, we were all about comforting meals that pack in lots of delicious veggies, including everything from  slow-cooked soups to  sheet-pan roasts. These dinners, which are low in calories and high in fiber, were the weight loss dinner recipes people clicked on most this year. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup and Spinach-Artichoke Pasta are so tasty, you'll want to bring them along for the ride in 2022.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

American Goulash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.

 

3 of 20

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

 

Advertisement

4 of 20

Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.

5 of 20

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.

 

6 of 20

Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Vegan Lentil Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegan lentil soup recipe is packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of lentils that deliver a healthy dose of fiber in each bite. This vegan soup is the perfect cold-weather lunch or healthy dinner the whole family will love.

 

8 of 20

Spinach & Artichoke Casserole with Chicken and Cauliflower Rice

Credit: Andrea Mathis
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This high-protein chicken casserole clocks in right around 400 calories to help you end your day feeling satisfied—not starved or overly full.

 

9 of 20

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.

 

11 of 20

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Feta softens in the oven before it's combined with spinach and pasta, with the pasta cooking right in the baking dish. Enjoy this one-pan dish on its own as a vegetarian main or serve with sautéed chicken breast for a boost of protein.

12 of 20

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

14 of 20

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.

15 of 20

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To achieve flavor quickly in this pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.

17 of 20

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.

18 of 20

Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This rich, yet healthy, white chicken chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.

20 of 20

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. Finish the dish under the broiler to achieve a delicious melted cheese crust.

 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins