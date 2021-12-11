31 Restaurant Copycat Side Dishes

You don't have to pay for takeout just to enjoy your favorite restaurant-quality dishes. Whether you're in the mood for the smoky baked beans from your favorite BBQ joint or a bowl of steakhouse-style creamed spinach, we have a recipe that will help you recreate the magic of dining out at home. Recipes like our Spiralized Onions with Crispy Parmesan Breadcrumbs and Au Gratin Potatoes are healthy ways to treat yourself to a favorite dish.