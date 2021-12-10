Our 17 Best Casseroles for Christmas Dinner

If you're scrambling to put together the Christmas menu of your dreams, consider making one of these casseroles the star of your meal. Whether it's a creamy veggie side or a cheesy baked lasagna, there's a dish here that your friends and family will love. Recipes like our Cornbread & Oyster-Mushroom Stuffing and Cauliflower Casserole with Everything Bagel Seasoning are top-rated casseroles that will add a little extra coziness to your holiday.