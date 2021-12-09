17 Easy Red Cabbage Recipes

These easy red cabbage recipes run the gamut from buttery, roasted side dish to bright and fresh coleslaw. There's something for every cook in this mix of red cabbage recipes, whether you're looking for a 10-minute dinner or an impressive side dish that your tablemates will love. Recipes like our Roasted Red Cabbage with Caraway Butter and Sautéed Red Cabbage with Shallots & Hazelnuts are so simple, they require just 30 minutes of active time or less.