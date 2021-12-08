15 High-Protein Breakfasts So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

Sometimes breakfast sounds so good, you want to eat it for more than one meal in a day. These dishes have more than 15 grams of protein per serving, so you can double down on breakfast and go to bed super-satisfied. Whether you're in the mood for a cheesy casserole or veggie-packed quiche, there's something you'll enjoy. Recipes like our Spinach & Mushroom Quiche and "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa are so tasty, you might just eat them for lunch, too.