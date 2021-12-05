Our 20 Most Popular Soups of 2021

If you need a comforting and cozy recipe to warm you up, look no further than these delicious soups. These are the soup recipes people clicked on most in 2021, and they include everything from slow-cooker stews to quick chili and creamy noodle soups—so you're bound to find something you'll love. Recipes like our Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken and Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry are healthy, tasty soups that will have you coming back for more.