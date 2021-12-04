20 Skillet Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

Leah Goggins December 04, 2021

Keep dinner—and cleanup—simple tonight with one of these one-pan meals. Whether you use a trusty cast-iron skillet or your favorite nonstick pan, these recipes will help you whip up a delicious dinner in a pinch. Recipes like our Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits and One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions are packed with lots of tasty winter produce, from tender potatoes to creamy butternut squash.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this quick and easy one-skillet version of the Hungarian classic chicken paprikash. Serve the chicken cutlets, mushrooms and creamy sauce over egg noodles with a green salad on the side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using an oven-safe skillet (like cast iron) allows you to take this healthy homemade potpie from stovetop to oven without dirtying extra pans. A quick drop-biscuit topping made with white whole-wheat flour adds 2g fiber per serving and cuts the sodium in half compared to using refrigerated biscuit dough.

3 of 20

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy dinner recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Chicken, Spinach & Rice Casserole with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cheesy, filling and utterly delicious, this weeknight-friendly casserole uses precooked chicken and brown rice to save time without sacrificing flavor. Be sure to squeeze as much water from the frozen spinach as you can so your casserole doesn't get watery.

5 of 20

White Chicken Chili Casserole

Credit: Marty Baldwin
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy, one-skillet casserole is packed with heat thanks to two kinds of peppers, poblanos and jalapeño. If you want to increase the spice level, leave the seeds in the jalapeño. Finish with your favorite toppings like Cheddar, cilantro and crumbled tortilla chips.

6 of 20

Creamy Harissa Chicken Cutlets

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These spicy chicken cutlets are already wicked fast to make but to shave off even more time, skip cleaning and slicing whole kale leaves and stir in a bag of chopped kale instead. (You may just need to cook it a couple minutes longer.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Cheesy Portobello Chicken Cutlets with Broccoli

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Adding nutty Gruyère atop the chicken at the very end and popping it under the broiler takes this dish from delicious to heavenly. If you can't find Gruyère, Jarlsberg or Emmentaler cheese makes a good substitute.

8 of 20

One-Skillet Pastitsio

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pastitsio is a classic Greek baked pasta dish made with ground beef and bechamel. Our version has all the flavors and the comforting feel of the classic, but is made in one skillet (less cleanup!) and is healthier for you, using whole-grain pasta, lean meat and low-fat dairy.

9 of 20

One-Pan Baked Chicken & Potatoes

Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With just one skillet, you can make baked chicken and potatoes with ease. The chicken cooks directly on top of the potatoes to add flavor while also cutting down on the number of dishes to clean.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.

11 of 20

Skillet Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Moist chicken thighs, tender potatoes and a bright honey-lemon sauce cook together in this flavorful one-pan dinner. It's tasty enough for company, yet easy enough for a weeknight.

12 of 20

Cauliflower Fajita Skillet

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Thinly sliced cauliflower florets mimic the signature shape of fajita meat in this dish. We cook it in a cast-iron skillet for that tableside sizzle you'd get at a restaurant.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

One-Skillet Creamy French Onion Chicken

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy one-skillet dinner marries the rich and savory flavor of French onion soup with chicken cutlets in a creamy, satisfying sauce. Serve with a simple green salad with homemade croutons for crunch.

14 of 20

Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The one-two punch of searing and roasting results in this perfectly browned, moist, and tender skillet chicken recipe.

15 of 20

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken and sweet potatoes unite with the delicious taste of rosemary in this easy, one-skillet meal. Because we use parcooked and unseasoned sweet potatoes, the cooking time is much shorter--making this recipe perfect for weeknight cooking.

17 of 20

Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

18 of 20

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Vegetarian Quinoa & Squash Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An aromatic mixture of garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, allspice and cayenne flavors this vegetarian quinoa and squash casserole recipe. Frozen squash is a super-easy topping.

20 of 20

Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cast-iron steak recipe has what it takes to transform beef and vegetables from basic to brilliant--a pop of rosemary on the steak, an intense sear in a hot skillet and a sweet-and-sour glaze on the vegetables. Serve with sautéed spinach and a glass of red wine.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins