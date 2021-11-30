14 Sheet-Pan Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

Meet your nutritional goals and cut down on cleanup with these simple sheet-pan dinners. These meals use one or two baking sheets to make a complete meal, so you can get your fill of protein and plenty of roasted veggies—plus, each recipe is high in fiber and low in calories, so you know it will fit into a weight loss-friendly eating plan. Recipes like our Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado and Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts are so tasty, they'll soon be regulars in your dinner rotation.