19 Fajitas Recipes You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Featuring plenty of fresh veggies and protein, these dinners are inspired by fajitas, the classic Tex-Mex dish of sliced skirt steak and piping hot peppers and onions. We cut down on dishes with a few sheet-pan recipes and add some extra fruity flair with citrus-based salsa in others—no matter what kind of fajitas you're in the mood for, you're sure to find something that will hit the spot. Recipes like our South Texas Steak Fajitas and Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers are so tasty, they'll be regulars in your dinner rotation.