19 Fajitas Recipes You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight
Featuring plenty of fresh veggies and protein, these dinners are inspired by fajitas, the classic Tex-Mex dish of sliced skirt steak and piping hot peppers and onions. We cut down on dishes with a few sheet-pan recipes and add some extra fruity flair with citrus-based salsa in others—no matter what kind of fajitas you're in the mood for, you're sure to find something that will hit the spot. Recipes like our South Texas Steak Fajitas and Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers are so tasty, they'll be regulars in your dinner rotation.
Chicken & Veggie Fajitas
Time to clean out the fridge? These versatile skillet chicken fajitas are designed to work with whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand. The key is to slice all the veggies to approximately the same size so they cook evenly.
Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas
One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!
South Texas Steak Fajitas
This steak fajita recipe uses bottled Italian salad dressing as part of the steak marinade to make it quick and convenient. For a healthy choice, pick dressing with a short and simple ingredient list including canola or olive oil. Serve the steak fajitas with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and cold beer.
Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers
These chicken-stuffed peppers feature a delicious blend of savory ingredients that closely resemble the flavors of chicken fajitas. The chicken and bean filling fits neatly into a nice, sweet pepper with a cheesy topping. Packaged brown rice makes this dinner super easy, but leftover rice will work just as well!
Cauliflower Fajita Skillet
Thinly sliced cauliflower florets mimic the signature shape of fajita meat in this dish. We cook it in a cast-iron skillet for that tableside sizzle you'd get at a restaurant.
Chicken Fajita Stir-Fry
A wok makes easy work of chicken and vegetables in this quick variation on fajitas. You can serve this with rice or beans on the side, if desired.
Sheet-Pan Steak Fajitas
These flank steak fajitas make for a tasty, healthy dinner in a pinch. Preheated sheet pans sizzle the meat and vegetables just like in a skillet, but with a whole lot more hands-off time.
Chicken Fajita Bowls
These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.
Pork Fajitas with Smoky Cherry Salsa
This pork fajitas recipe with grilled pork tenderloin, onions and peppers gets a sweet-smoky aroma and flavor when topped with chipotle-infused cherry salsa. Manchego cheese, though untraditional for fajitas, pairs nicely.
Black Bean Fajita Skillet
You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
This healthy chicken fajita recipe gets a fresh spin with a sweet, tart and spicy grapefruit salsa. If you like, skip the fajitas altogether and serve the salsa on fish, steak or even with a bowl of chips. Adjust the amount of jalapeño to tailor the heat level.
Poblano & Skirt Steak Fajitas
This variation on fajitas pairs fresh poblanos with steak and scallions. Skirt steak has fabulous flavor but tends to be chewy, so slice it thinly across the grain.
Pulled Pork Fajitas with Fresh Salsa Verde
Fresh fruity mango and slow-cooker pulled pork combine with a homemade salsa verde for a fajita recipe that won't disappoint. Only half the pork is used in this recipe so if you want to serve four people, double all other ingredients and use all of the pork.
Chicken Fajita Soup
You can whip up this simple, spicy soup in a flash. This Mexican-inspired soup, with all the flavors of chicken fajitas, uses corn tortillas to help thicken the soup, keeping it gluten-free and adding tons of delicious flavor.
Warm Fajita Salad with Baked Tortilla Strips
ll the sizzling goodness of lime-and-cilantro-flavored beef strips combine with cool, crisp greens to make this low-carb salad a standout on your table.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls
Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.
Mushroom Fajitas with Arugula-Pecan Salsa & Queso Fresco
These easy one-skillet mushroom fajitas are a perfect way to work more vegetarian meals into your week. The lime and arugula salsa adds nice crunch courtesy of pecans, while crumbled queso fresco provides just the right tangy, salty balance to the dish.
Fajita Beef Salad
A tart and juicy lime marinade enhances the flavor of the grilled beef in this main-dish salad recipe. By serving fajita fillings as a salad--without cheese, tortillas and sour cream--this becomes a low-calorie meal!