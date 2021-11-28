20 Easy Breakfasts That Can Help You Lose Weight

It takes just 15 minutes or less to whip up these tasty, simple breakfasts. Whether it's a cozy bowl of oatmeal or a refreshing smoothie, these recipes contain fewer than 575 calories and more than 6 grams of fiber per serving, so you can have a satisfying meal and meet your nutrition goals at the same time. Recipes like our Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries and White Bean & Avocado Toast are dependable ways to begin the day deliciously.