25 One-Pot Meals to Eat When You've Had Too Much Sodium

The aftereffects of overindulging in salty foods can be pretty unpleasant—you may be dehydrated, bloated or dealing with a headache. Once you grab a glass of water and start thinking about your next meal, turn to these recipes that highlight potassium-packed ingredients, like kale and avocado, to balance out excess sodium. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew and Avocado & Kale Omelet are nutritious, delicious ways to bounce back after a salty meal.