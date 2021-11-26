The 40 Essential Soups You Need to Make This Winter

Mix up your cooking routine with some of these delicious soups that highlight hardy winter veggies, like potatoes, kale, cabbage and winter squash. There are plenty of classics on this list, like French onion soup and creamy cauliflower soup, plus some of our newer favorites, like honeynut squash soup and brothy cabbage soups that can help you lose weight. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Spaghetti Squash Soup with Sausage are healthy, tasty ways to stay warm and cozy in the cold weather.