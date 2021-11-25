25 Thanksgiving Appetizers So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Lunch

As you gear up for Thanksgiving dinner, get your snack on with one of these tasty holiday appetizers that will keep you from getting hangry before the main event. These delicious recipes run the gamut from an easy cheese board to yummy stuffed veggies. Recipes like our 3-Ingredient Cheddar & Apple Bites and Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini are so good, you might just end up making them all holiday season long.