20 Easy Last-Minute Desserts to Make This Thanksgiving

This crock pot apple cobbler couldn't be easier: just spend 15 minutes prepping the apple mixture and cake topping, then let the slow cooker take care of the rest. We like the mixture of Honeycrisp and Fuji apples, but you can use other apples, such as Gala or Pink Lady, or add some Granny Smiths for tartness. Just steer clear of softer apples like Macintosh or Golden Delicious, which will get too mushy in the slow cooker. The apples release their juices, which marry with the sugar to create a delicious caramelly sauce, while the topping puffs up and takes on a lovely brown color. This simple fall dessert is delicious as-is or with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.