14 One-Pot Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

These dinners make it easy to eat well and minimize your post-supper cleanup. You'll only need one pot of skillet to whip up one of these creamy soups or cozy dinners that packs in winter produce like carrots, kale and Brussels sprouts. Recipes like our Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup and Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and are lower in saturated fat and sodium for a satisfying diabetes-friendly dinner that everyone at the table will love.