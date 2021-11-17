15 Diabetes-Friendly Winter Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Whether it's a cozy bowl of chili or fresh salad, these dinners make it easy to eat well even when you're crunched for time. Each of these recipes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and is lower in saturated fat and sodium, so they'll fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese and Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens highlight wintry produce like cauliflower, kale and potatoes for a flavorful and nutritious seasonal meal.