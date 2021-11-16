I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Comfort Food Dinners

Whether it's because of dreary weather or a particularly stressful week, we all need some comforting dinner recipes in our rotation. As a dietitian on a budget, I gravitate towards budget-friendly meals that still pack in lots of veggies. Recipes like Chicken Enchiladas Verdes and Mom's Chili check all of the boxes while feeling like a hug on a plate (or in a bowl). And dishes like our Kale & White Bean Pot Pie with Chive Biscuits and Classic Mac & Cheese are my go-tos when I bring dinner to someone I care about who needs a pick-me-up. No matter who is around your table, these dinners are satisfying, comforting and nourishing ways to end the day.