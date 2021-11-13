14 Giada De Laurentiis Recipes We Can't Stop Making

This mix of dishes from Giada De Laurentiis' cookbooks and food blog prove that she's a true pro when it comes to whipping up delicious, accessible recipes. Whether it's a simple dessert that starts with a box of grocery store cake mix or a five-ingredient pasta that everyone will want to dig into, there's something for every palate. Recipes like Giada's Banana Bread Brownies and Vegetable Parmesan are the kind of tasty classics we return to again and again.