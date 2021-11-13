14 Giada De Laurentiis Recipes We Can't Stop Making
This mix of dishes from Giada De Laurentiis' cookbooks and food blog prove that she's a true pro when it comes to whipping up delicious, accessible recipes. Whether it's a simple dessert that starts with a box of grocery store cake mix or a five-ingredient pasta that everyone will want to dig into, there's something for every palate. Recipes like Giada's Banana Bread Brownies and Vegetable Parmesan are the kind of tasty classics we return to again and again.
Spaghetti with Rosemary & Lemon
This recipe, adapted from Eat Better, Feel Better, proves that pasta doesn't have to be complicated to be luscious. This dish is very simple but flavorful, so even a smaller portion makes a nice, light meal when paired with a big green salad. You could also add bits of cooked asparagus, broccoli, zucchini—even shrimp if you're not going for a meatless main. Recipe courtesy of EAT BETTER, FEEL BETTER by Giada De Laurentiis. Copyright © 2021. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
Banana Bread Brownies
"Half banana bread, half brownie, no dairy, no gluten and barely any added sugar? This is a delicious dessert you can definitely feel good about," Giada's blog, The Giadzy, says of these tasty treats. One reviewer even says they make these little bites three times a week!
Vegetable Parmesan
This cheesy, veggie-packed side makes an appearance on Giada's 2021 Thanksgiving menu, so you know it's a crowd-pleaser. The casserole smothers eggplant, bell peppers or whatever vegetables you have on hand with marinara, cheese and breadcrumbs.
Mezzi Rigatoni with Butternut Squash and Spicy Sausage
This five-ingredient recipe means a cozy dinner is just 20 minutes away. Giada's simple rigatoni combines spicy sausage, sweet butternut squash and peppery arugula for a delicious weeknight meal.
Spinach Grilled Cheese
The creamy, ooey-gooey cheesiness of spinach dip gets stuffed into a crispy sandwich in this tasty recipe. The comforting grilled cheese sandwich includes Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses for the perfect cheese pull.
Pumpkin Ricotta Cookies
These tender, cakey cookies are a fall take on Giada's popular lemon cookie recipe. Add them to your next dessert board for an easy, homemade sweet that everyone will rave about.
Kale Salad with Prosciutto and Figs
This bright and flavorful salad is perfect for savoring the end of summer and beginning of fall. Fresh figs bring sweetness to the salad while Gorgonzola crumbles add a touch of creaminess.
Baked Macaroni and Cheese Cupcakes
These mini portions of macaroni and cheese make meal prep easier than ever. Each cheesy bite is packed with lean ground turkey or chicken and lots of veggies for a healthy take on this favorite dish.
Mini Pumpkin Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting
These little cupcakes are a surefire cure for a fall sweet tooth. The easy recipe starts with boxed cake mix, so you can make these petite cupcakes any night of the week.
Parmesan Brodo
This Parmesan-based stock is sure to add more body and flavor to your favorite soups. Try it in our One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan for a little extra nutty cheesiness.
Italian Cherry Pound Cake
This delicious pound cake is studded with fresh cherries for a fruity treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Giada developed this recipe based on one of her aunt's favorite cakes—so you know this flavorful mix of cherries, almonds and vanilla comes from the heart.
Marinated Cherry Tomato Pasta
The only cooking you'll have to do for this pasta is boiling your noodles! Marinated cherry tomatoes with olive oil and lemon bring all the sauciness to this delicious dinner that's perfect for summer—did we mention Katie Couric's a fan?
Simple Sorbetto
No ice cream maker is needed for this recipe. Just blend up frozen berries with maple syrup and a pinch of salt, then freeze until it's the perfect consistency.
Watermelon, Strawberry and Tequila Agua Fresca
Hydrating fruit makes this icy cocktail the perfect summer libation. Serve up glasses of this drink by the pool or on super-sweltering days for refreshing relief.