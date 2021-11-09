23 High-Protein Breakfasts to Keep You Satisfied All Morning

These high-protein breakfasts will kick off your day with a burst of deliciousness—and a lasting source of energy. From sheet-pan eggs that can serve everyone at the table to simple, veggie-topped toasts that pack in nutrients in just a few bites, these breakfasts have something for every palate. Recipes like our West Coast Avocado Toast and Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie boast at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you can keep your eyes on the prize all morning.