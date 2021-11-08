17 Festive Mocktail Recipes for the Holidays
Whether hot or iced, these holiday drinks are sure to get the festivities started this winter. From mulled cider to sparkling mocktails, everyone can enjoy these delicious drinks, which feature seasonal flavors like apple, cinnamon, sage and more. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate and Apple-Ginger Moscow Mule Mocktail are so tasty, they're sure to become a regular part of your annual holiday get-together.
Fireside Mulled Cider
Cinnamon, cloves and ginger infuse apple cider with fall flavor.
Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea
Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate
Making hot chocolate in quantity in a slow-cooker is an easy make-ahead drink for parties. Once the hot chocolate is ready, you can use the "keep warm" setting to keep it hot throughout the gathering. Plus, take it to the next level by setting up a hot chocolate toppings bar with bowls of mini marshmallows, crushed peppermint candies, sprinkles, whipped cream and cinnamon sticks at the ready to stir into your cocoa.
Sage Tea
Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.
Apple-Ginger Moscow Mule Mocktail
Legend has it that the Moscow Mule was created when three entrepreneurs—a vodka businessman, a ginger-beer maker and a copper-mug saleswoman—were down on their luck. The copper mug may seem decorative, but some argue it's the key to keeping your mule colder longer, or that it even adds a bit of flavor. We love this zero-proof version all the same in any ol' glass.
Ginger Tea
Learn how to make ginger tea with this easy recipe. Then try other flavor combinations, like turmeric-ginger, lemon-ginger or honey-ginger tea (see Tip) for a warming, spicy beverage.
Moscow Mule Mocktail
In this Moscow Mule mocktail, the slightly spicy flavor of ginger is balanced with fresh lime juice for a tart and refreshing drink. If you can't find ginger syrup in stores, you can easily make your own.
Sparkling Cranberry-Cider Mocktail
This easy mocktail recipe marries apple cider with tart cranberry juice. The sweet-and-sour combo gets its sparkle from club soda. Be sure to add the soda just before serving for maximum fizziness in this festive holiday drink.
Cranberry-Orange Punch
This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail
Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and our sugar-free simple syrup recipe.
Sleigh Driver
This scrumptious nonalcoholic punch adds pear, cranberries and vanilla to the traditional hot cider.
Cinnamon Tea
Learn how to make cinnamon tea with this easy recipe. Then, try other flavor variations, like cinnamon-maple, cinnamon-orange-spice or cinnamon-apple tea (see Tips) for a warming, cozy drink.
Derby Dry Mocktail
Crafted beverages aren't just for cocktails anymore. This alcohol-free drink is just as special as its alcoholic cousin--the classic Derby cocktail made with bourbon, vermouth, orange and lime. Whether you're skipping booze for the night, month or a lifetime, this mocktail recipe is worthy of a toast.
Sparkling Pomegranate-Chai Mocktail
This nonalcoholic punch recipe tastes like a cocktail but doesn't include a hangover. Perfect for the holidays or a brunch.
Mulled Apple-Cranberry Cider
Orange zest and cinnamon infuse this warm apple-cranberry drink with lots of holiday flavor.
Lemon Zinger Cider
Lemon zinger tea adds oomph to plain apple cider.
Cinnamon-Spiced Hot Chocolate
The warm, spicy notes of cinnamon add interest to this made-from-scratch hot chocolate.