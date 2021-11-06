12 Diabetes-Friendly Thanksgiving Casseroles That the Whole Family Will Love
From stuffing and dressing to classic sweet potato and green bean casseroles, these delicious dishes are sure to add even more flavor to your Thanksgiving meal. These recipes focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and are lower in saturated fat and sodium, so you can enjoy the satisfying, herbaceous flavors of Thanksgiving in a diabetes-friendly meal. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows and Fresh Green Bean Casserole are tasty ways to shake up your holiday menu.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
Fresh Green Bean Casserole
A slimmed-down white sauce makes this creamy green bean casserole side dish recipe low fat.
Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
Herbed Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread studded with plenty of herbs gives this classic stuffing a subtly sweet flavor.
Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole
This version of the holiday staple uses a little bourbon to boost the flavor of the sweet potatoes, but you can also use orange juice. Baking the potatoes in their skins allows their natural sugars to caramelize for enhanced sweetness.
Classy Green Bean Casserole
Green bean casserole doesn't have to be just a Thanksgiving treat; in under 30-minutes you can enjoy this dish any time of year.
Loaded Bread Stuffing
This bread stuffing has more than your basic celery and onion--you'll love the unexpected addition of mushrooms, red pepper, carrots and water chestnuts! And while it's the perfect addition to your holiday menu, it's also a great choice for serving with chicken or fish any night of the week.
Whole-Wheat Stuffing
Homemade stuffing tastes so much better than any mix you can buy at the grocery store, and this recipe is quick and easy. It takes just 25 minutes to prepare and goes well with grilled or roasted beef, pork, chicken, and fish.
Scalloped Root Veggies
Flavorful, earthy celery root and parsnips are baked in a creamy sauce for a side dish that's perfect for fall and winter special meals.
Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing
This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.
Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole
Use any multicooker or electric pressure cooker to make this classic Thanksgiving side dish. The sweet potatoes get perfectly tender and almost caramelized while cooking under high pressure, plus using your multicooker saves stovetop and oven space.
Roasted Herb and Garlic Smashed Potato Casserole
Roasting garlic gives it a more mild and nutty flavor. In this potato casserole, the roasted garlic enhances the flavor of the herb-roasted potatoes.