14 Cozy Stuffed Peppers You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight
These fresh, tender peppers are stuffed with delicious ingredients, from cheesy spinach to spicy shrimp. These peppers make it easy to serve up individual portions of a tasty and healthy main course that everyone will love. Serve recipes like our Philly Cheesesteak-Stuffed Peppers and Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers with your favorite side salad for a flavorful dinner.
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
Mounding a classic Philly cheesesteak mixture in a colorful bell pepper and melting cheese on top is an easy way to skip the bread and cut the carbs.
Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.
Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed bell peppers have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, but you don't have to worry about working with phyllo, so they're great for an easy vegetarian dinner.
Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers
Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers
These healthy Buffalo chicken stuffed peppers are bursting with flavor. The heat from the hot sauce, the tang from the yogurt and the perfectly crisp-tender bell pepper all come together perfectly in this easy low-carb dinner.
Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers
These chicken-stuffed peppers feature a delicious blend of savory ingredients that closely resemble the flavors of chicken fajitas. The chicken and bean filling fits neatly into a nice, sweet pepper with a cheesy topping. Packaged brown rice makes this dinner super easy, but leftover rice will work just as well!
Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
For a satisfying dish with minimal prep, it doesn't get easier than these vegetarian stuffed peppers. Packed with rice, beans and Monterey Jack cheese, these peppers turn tender in the slow cooker.
Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
Millet-Stuffed Peppers with Ginger & Tofu
The filling in this stuffed pepper recipe uses millet, which is naturally gluten-free and has a nutty corn flavor--plus it cooks quickly because of its small size. We like Asian-flavored baked tofu in this recipe, but you can choose your favorite flavor. Serve with roasted broccoli or asparagus drizzled with sesame oil.
Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers
In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
Turkey Enchilada Poblano Peppers
In this healthy take on a turkey enchilada recipe, we stuff everything into a roasted poblano pepper shell rather than tortillas to pack an extra serving of veggies into this meal. If you can't find poblano peppers, you can substitute green bell peppers instead.
Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers
Tender, juicy bell peppers hold a Tex-Mex inspired filling of ground beef, taco seasoning and veggies finished with melted cheese on top in this easy stuffed peppers recipe. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with your favorite taco fixings.
Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers
We have swapped the typical filling of ground beef and rice for a more exotic filling made with Indian-spiced chicken and rice in this stuffed bell pepper recipe. The chicken tikka masala used for the filling is quick to make, thanks to the use of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Want to make these ahead? Make an double batch of the tikka masala on a meal-prep day and freeze half to use later in this delicious healthy dinner.
Ratatouille-Stuffed Peppers with Arugula-Farro Salad
This vegetable-packed dinner features the heat-loving produce that thrives before the cooler nights of fall set in.